Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

CGBSE 12th Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will not announce the result of Class 12 examination 2022 on Thursday, May 12. Amid reports that the Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 11:30 am, CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed Careers360 that the Class 12 result will not be announced on May 12. "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," the official said.

