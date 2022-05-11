  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official

CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed Careers360 that the Class 12 result will not be announced on May 12. "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," the official said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 11, 2022 10:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Chhattisgarh Board Toppers
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Likely Tomorrow: Official
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 14: Official
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
CGBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Removes Mandatory 2 Assignment Submission Criteria
CGBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 12 Results
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
Chhattisgarh Board 12th result 2022 will be announced soon
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CGBSE 12th Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will not announce the result of Class 12 examination 2022 on Thursday, May 12. Amid reports that the Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow at 11:30 am, CGBSE President Alok Shukla confirmed Careers360 that the Class 12 result will not be announced on May 12. "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," the official said.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Try This: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More 
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Planning School Teaching In Both Assamese, English: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
Supreme Court Seeks Centres Specific Reply On Lowering Of Cut-Off Marks For NEET-BDS Courses
Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Advisory For Schools
Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Advisory For Schools
IIT Guwahati Develops Secure Integrated Circuits For Next-Generation Computing
IIT Guwahati Develops Secure Integrated Circuits For Next-Generation Computing
.......................... Advertisement ..........................