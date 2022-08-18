Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date

CGBSE Class 9-12 application window extended

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has extended the last date to register for Class 9 to Class 12. Students can now register by August 31, 2022, and apply for the Class 9 to Class 12 exams. This has been the second time, the Chhattisgarh board has extended the Class 9 to Class 12 registration date.

The registration for the CGBSE regular candidates can be done through respective schools. However, for private candidates, registration can be done by downloading the application form from the website.

CGBSE Class 9 To 12 Exam Registration Form: How To Fill

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online application form link on the homepage

Step 3: Download and fill out all the details on the application form

Step 4: Attach scanned copies of signatures, photographs, and other necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the Chhattisgarh board application 2022

Chhattisgarh Board Class 9-12 Registration Window Extends (Source: CGBSE)