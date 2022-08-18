  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date

Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date

Chhattisgarh Board Class 9-12 Application: This has been the second time, the Chhattisgarh board has extended the Class 9 to Class 12 registration date.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 10:03 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Soon; Here's How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Marks Required To Pass
Chhattisgarh Board To Announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Dates To Be Announced Today: Secretary VK Goyal
CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date, Time, Official Website
Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Be Held Offline From March 2
Chhattisgarh Board Extends Class 9 To 12 Registration Date
CGBSE Class 9-12 application window extended
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has extended the last date to register for Class 9 to Class 12. Students can now register by August 31, 2022, and apply for the Class 9 to Class 12 exams. This has been the second time, the Chhattisgarh board has extended the Class 9 to Class 12 registration date.

Don't Miss: Explore Courses After 10th. Click Here
Latest: Stream to opt after class 10 for better future. Check Here
Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

The registration for the CGBSE regular candidates can be done through respective schools. However, for private candidates, registration can be done by downloading the application form from the website.

CGBSE Class 9 To 12 Exam Registration Form: How To Fill

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online application form link on the homepage

Step 3: Download and fill out all the details on the application form

Step 4: Attach scanned copies of signatures, photographs, and other necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the Chhattisgarh board application 2022

cg board application, cg board class 9-12 registration, cg board class 10 registration, cgbse class 12 registrationChhattisgarh Board Class 9-12 Registration Window Extends (Source: CGBSE)

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Not To Release Answer Key Today At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Cambridge International Declares June 2022 Exam Results For IGCSE Students
Cambridge International Declares June 2022 Exam Results For IGCSE Students
Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
Karnataka: 58 Students Of Government School Fall Sick After Consuming Half-Cooked Food
JNU Signs Agreement With International Organisation For Migration To Create Centre Of Excellence
JNU Signs Agreement With International Organisation For Migration To Create Centre Of Excellence
Chhattisgarh Government Decides To Set Up English Medium College In Every District Of State In Next 3 Years
Chhattisgarh Government Decides To Set Up English Medium College In Every District Of State In Next 3 Years
.......................... Advertisement ..........................