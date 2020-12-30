Chhattisgarh Releases Class 12 Higher Secondary Supplementary Exam Result

The Class 12 supplementary exam result of the Chhattisgarh Board has been declared today, December 30. Candidates can check the supplementary exam results of CGBSE Class 12th on the official website -- cgbse.nic.in. Students who took the Chhattisgarh board supplementary exams can access their CGBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2020 using their CGBSE supplementary roll numbers. Along with the CGBSE Class 12 supplementary results, the board has also released the CGBSE Class 12 supplementary vocational subjects results.

Chhattisgarh Classes 12 Supplementary Exam Result -- Direct Link

Chhattisgarh Classes 12 Supplementary Exam Vocational Result -- Direct Link

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Supplementary Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 12 supplementary exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials -- CGBSE supplementary roll number mentioned in the Class 12th Higher Secondary CGBSE admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE 12th supplementary result 2020

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted Class 12 supplementary exams from November 28, 2020. CGBSE had announced Class 12 board exam results on June 23. As many as 2,77,563 students took the CGBSE 2020 exams and 70.69 per cent students have cleared the exam.