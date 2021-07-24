Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results Tomorrow: Reports

Chhattisgarh Class 12 results likely tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will likely announce the Class 12th board exam results tomorrow, July 25 at 12 noon. The Chhattisgarh Board exams were held from June 1 amid the Covid pandemic. Unlike conventional exams, the Class 12th board exams were taken from homes this year. Students can access the Class 12th board exam results from the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in.

Considering the Covid situation, students were given question papers and answer sheets and they were required to submit the answer sheets within five days’ time.

Chhattisgarh board has already released the Class 10th results. As per reports, as many as 4,67,261 students fared the exams. While 95.66 per cent students have obtained 1st Division, 2.65 per cent and 1.68 per cent students have scored second and third divisions respectively.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021