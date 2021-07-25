Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results Today

The Class 12 results of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be declared today, July 25 at 12 noon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2021 6:58 am IST

CGBSE Class 12 Results 2021 to be announced today
New Delhi:

The Class 12 results of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be declared today, July 25 at 12 noon. As soon as the CGBSE 12th results are announced, students will be able to access the results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. To check and download the results, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Chattisgarh board is among the few state boards which are releasing results after holding the board exams. Most state boards including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan and CBSE and CISCE have declared results on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria as the exams were cancelled in view of Covid.

However, students from the Chhattisgarh board had to appear for the CGBSE 12th exams from their homes amid the Covid scare. The exams were held between June 1 and June 5. Students were provided with question papers and answer booklets and they had to submit their answer booklets within five days.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How To Check

  • Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

  • Click on the designated link for Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021

  • Insert login credentials including names, roll numbers, registration numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

  • Submit and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021

Chhattisgarh board has already released the Class 10th results. As per reports, as many as 4,67,261 students fared the exams. While 95.66 per cent students have obtained 1st Division, 2.65 per cent and 1.68 per cent of students have scored second and third divisions respectively.

