Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow: Pass Percentage, Toppers Last Year

Chhattisgarh board result tomorrow at 12 noon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 CG board result 2022 tomorrow for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The CGBSE Class 12 exams ended on March 30. Over eight lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 exam. The cgbse.nic.in official website will host the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 results tomorrow. The board has also activated helpline numbers to address students’ anxiety before and after the CG board result declaration date. Students can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5:30 pm to resolve queries. This helpline number will remain active till May 23.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 result was declared on July 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.43 per cent. Out of the 2,84,160 students qualifying for admission to higher education, 2,71,155 students were placed in First Division and 5,570 and 79 students had obtained Second and Third Division results respectively. The board did not release any list of toppers last year.

CGBSE conducted the Class 12th exams last year between June 1 and June 10. The exams were held from home. Students were asked to collect the answer sheets and question papers between June 1 and 5. They had to write the answers and submit the answer sheets within five days. Answer sheets were submitted between June 6 and June 10.

As a first, the CG board topper will get a free helicopter ride, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier announced. “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” the Chief Minister while announcing the award for the Chhattisgarh board topper 2022 said.