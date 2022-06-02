  • Home
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow

CG SOS Result 2022: The Class 10, 12 open school exam results will be announced on Friday, June 3. Check CG SOS result 2022 on the official websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in

Education | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 7:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check CG SOS result 2022 at sos.cg.nic.in
Image credit: File Photo

CG SOS Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will announce the result of Class 10, 12 open school exams on Friday, June 3. According to the Chhattisgarh Board, the Class 10, 12 Open School exam result will be announced at 12 noon. The students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board (CG SOS) Class 10, 12 exams can check the results on the official websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

As per the Chhattisgarh Board official, around a lakh student appeared for the Class 10, 12 open school exams conducted in April and May. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the CGBSE 10th, 12th open school exams 2022.

CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in
  • Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link
  • Enter your roll number/application number and date of birth
  • Click on 'submit'
  • CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

For details on Chhattisgarh Board Open School results, please visit the websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh results
