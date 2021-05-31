CGBSE12th hall tickets released at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 12th admit cards. The CGBSE 12th hall tickets have been released on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. Along with the CGBSE 12th hall ticket for regular courses, the board has also released the admit cards of vocational courses. To download the admit card, the students have to insert their names and father's name.

12th Regular/Private Admit Card Main 2021: Direct Link

12th VOC Regular/Private Admit Card Main 2021: Direct Link

The Class 12th CGBSE exam will be held from tomorrow, June 1 to June 5. The students will be allowed to appear for the Class 12 CGBSE board exams from home. The decision to conduct the Class 12 CGBSE exams in offline mode from home has been taken due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The students can write the answers in the answer booklets and submit them to the schools within five days. The students will get the question papers and answer booklets between June 1 and June 5 from the respective exam centres.

If students, an official statement issued in this regard said, are unable to submit the answer booklets within the five days-time, they will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendances while submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres.

The CGBSE statement also said that the board will not accept any answer booklets through posts or any other medium. Students have also been advised to wear masks and follow social distancing rules while visiting the exam centres to submit the answer booklets.