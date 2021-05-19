  • Home
Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Students Can Sit For Exams If Not Satisfied

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks will be allowed to sit for the exam next year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2021 3:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

CGBSE 10th result 2021 was declared today
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results based on the internal assessment of the students as no final test was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said. The students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks will be allowed to sit for the exam next year, a senior official said.

The results of the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (Class 10) were declared by state School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam through video conferencing.

"A total of 4,67,261 students had registered for the class 10 exam. Of them, forms of 6,168 students were rejected for not fulfiling the criteria. The remaining 4,61,093 eligible students, including 2,24,112 boys and 2,31,999 girls, have passed the exam," said VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE.

The CGBSE Class 10 main exam was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those students who did not appear in the internal assessment were given minimum passing marks, Mr Goyal said.

"Of the 4,61,093 students, 4,46,393 qualified the exam in the grade-I category which is 96.81 per cent of the overall result. Similarly, 9,024 aspirants have passed the exam in grad-II while 5,676 in grade-III which 1.96 per cent and 1.23 per cent of the result, respectively," he said.

As the results were declared based on an internal evaluation, no merit list was released this time, the CGBSE secretary said. There will be no provision of recounting and revaluation for the exam, he added.

