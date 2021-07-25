Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th Results Announced; 97.43 Per Cent Students Pass

97.43 per cent students pass CGBSE Class 12th

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 12th exam results today, July 25 at 12 noon. The overall pass percentage this year is 97.43 per cent. Out of the 2,84,160 students qualifying for admission to higher education, 2,71,155 students have been placed in First Division and 5,570 and 79 students have obtained Second and Third Division results respectively. This year, the pass percentage among girls is 98.06 per cent, which is a little higher than that of boys’ 96.69 per cent.

Students can check the Class 12th CGBSE results on the official websites -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check and download the CGBSE 12th results, students will have to use their roll numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards.

Chhattisgarh board Class 12th exams were held from June 1 to June 5 as an offline home-based exam. Chhattisgarh board has already released the Class 10th results. As per reports, as many as 4,67,261 students fared the exams. While 95.66 per cent students have obtained 1st Division, 2.65 per cent and 1.68 per cent of students have scored second and third divisions respectively.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How To Check