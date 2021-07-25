How to check CGBSE Class 12 result

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results soon at the official website of the board. The Class 12 CGBSE results can be accessed on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in and the result website - results.cg.nic.in. To download the CGBSE 12th results, students will have to use their roll numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards.

CGBSE 12th Result Official Website

Cgbse.nic.in

Results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How To Check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Click on the designated link for Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021

Insert login credentials -- roll numbers

Submit and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021

The board might also announce revaluation of answer booklets for students unsatisfied with the CGBSE results. Chattisgarh board Class 12th exams were held from June 1 to June 5 as an offline home-based exam. Students were provided with question papers and answer booklets from examination centres and they had to submit their answer booklets within five days.

The CGBSE 12th result 2020 data show that the total pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 12 exam was 78.59 per cent.