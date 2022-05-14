Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CGBSE Class 12 result at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the Class 12 exam result on Saturday, May 14. The Class 12 CG board results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were concluded on March 30 and students finally get the opportunity to view and download their mark sheet today from the mentioned official website. CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) students who have appeared for Class 12 CG board exams 2022 can check their results on the official websites.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2022: Websites To Check

Once the results are declared by the board, students will be able to access their results by entering their roll number mentioned on the admit cards.

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2022: How To Check

Candidates have to visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in Click on the link that reads ‘CGBSE Class 12 results 2022’ Enter the roll number in the required section Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Chhattisgarh Board toppers will be rewarded with 'helicopter rides'. “Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” He added.

“I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” the Chief Minister said while announcing the award for the top 10 toppers from CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12.