  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Class 12 CG board results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

Education | Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 14, 2022 11:43 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon; Toppers, Marksheets
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022 Today
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow: Pass Percentage, Toppers Last Year
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Not Today; Know Result Date And Time
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Not To Announce 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Official
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check
Check CGBSE Class 12 result at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE will announce the Class 12 exam result on Saturday, May 14. The Class 12 CG board results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were concluded on March 30 and students finally get the opportunity to view and download their mark sheet today from the mentioned official website. CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here
Browse: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here 
Don't Miss: Top Colleges in Chhattisgarh after 12th. Access Now!

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) students who have appeared for Class 12 CG board exams 2022 can check their results on the official websites.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2022: Websites To Check

Once the results are declared by the board, students will be able to access their results by entering their roll number mentioned on the admit cards.

  • cgbse.nic.in
  • results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Candidates have to visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘CGBSE Class 12 results 2022’
  3. Enter the roll number in the required section
  4. Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Chhattisgarh Board toppers will be rewarded with 'helicopter rides'. “Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” He added.

“I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” the Chief Minister said while announcing the award for the top 10 toppers from CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12.

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 12 results

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon; Toppers, Marksheets
Live | CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon; Toppers, Marksheets
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Soon; Here's How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Soon; Here's How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result
ISC 12th Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
ISC 12th Semester 2 Home Science Exam 2022 Today; Checklist For Students
AIIMS To Announce INI CET 2022 July Session Result Today; Details Here
AIIMS To Announce INI CET 2022 July Session Result Today; Details Here
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................