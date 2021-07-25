Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Declares Class 12 Results

CGBSE Class 12th results declared at results.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 12 board exam results today, July 25 at 12 noon. Students can check the Class 12th CGBSE results on the official websites -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check and download the CGBSE 12th results, students will have to use their roll numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Chattisgarh board Class 12th exams were held from June 1 to June 5 as an offline home-based exam. Students were provided with question papers and answer booklets from examination centres and they had to submit their answer booklets within five days.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: How To Check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in

Click on the designated link for Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021

Insert login credentials -- roll numbers

Submit and download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021

Students unsatisfied with the CGBSE results will also be allowed to apply for revaluation of answer sheets. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board later.

Chhattisgarh board has already released the Class 10th results. As per reports, as many as 4,67,261 students fared the exams. While 95.66 per cent students have obtained 1st Division, 2.65 per cent and 1.68 per cent of students have scored second and third divisions respectively.