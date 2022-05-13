  • Home
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Marks Required To Pass

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The students should know that a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate should be required in the 10th and 12th overall and separately in each subject to get pass in the exam. The Class 10 result will be announced at 12 PM tomorrow

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 13, 2022 10:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result 2022 will be available on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
Image credit: shuttterstock.com

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 exam result on Saturday, May 14. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the Class 10 exam result tomorrow at 12 PM, CGBSE in its statement mentioned. Once released, the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. READ MORE | Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2022 Tomorrow: Pass Percentage, Toppers Last Year

As the Class 10 exam result will be announced tomorrow, students are quite anxious whether they will pass or fail in the secondary exam. The students should know that a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate should be required in the 10th and 12th overall and separately in each subject to get pass in the exam. ALSO READ | CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Pass Percentage, Toppers

Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board secured 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2020, 73.62 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully, Pragya Kashyap was the topper. The Chhattisgarh Board will also release the result of Class 12 exam tomorrow. The 12th result will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in after 12 PM.

The Chhattisgarh Board has also activated helpline numbers to address students’ anxiety, students can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm to resolve queries. The helpline number will remain active till May 23.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th and 12th examinations which were conducted in March. For details on CGBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.

