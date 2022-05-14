Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com CGBSE 10th, 12th results are available at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE announced the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 on Saturday, May 14. Over 8 lakh students who have appeared for the CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams can check results on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results 2022, students need to use their roll number as mentioned in the admit card.

A total of 74.23 per cent students have cleared the Class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 79.30 per cent. The toppers of the Class 10 examinations are- Suman Patel, Sonali Bala, and the 12th topper is- Ritesh Kumar Sahu.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. The students can download the marksheets here.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link "CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022" Enter your roll number and click on submit Your CG Board 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references.

The Chhattisgarh Board has also activated helpline numbers to address students’ anxiety, the students can can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm to resolve queries. This helpline number will remain active till May 23.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam touched 100 per cent, while 97.43 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. For details on Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.