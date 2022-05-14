  • Home
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022; 74.23% Passed In 10th, 79.30% In 12th

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The toppers in the Class 10 exam was Suman Patel, Sonali Bala with 592 marks (98.67%), while Ritesh Kumar Sahu has secured rank 1 in the Class 12 exam

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 14, 2022 12:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Live
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022; 74.23% Passed In 10th, 79.30% In 12th
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 released
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 on Saturday, May 14. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam declared the Class 12 exam results 2022 in presence of President Alok Shukla, Secretary VK Goyal, other board officials. A total of 74.23 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully, while the pass percentage in the 12th exam was 79.30 per cent. CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon

The toppers in the Class 10 exam was Suman Patel, Sonali Bala with 592 marks (98.67%), while Ritesh Kumar Sahu has secured rank 1 in the Class 12 exam.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 are now available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams held in March.

The Chhattisgarh Board toppers will get a free helicopter ride this year. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he added.

For details on Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
cgbse 10th result CGBSE 12th result

