Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2022 Today

CGBSE Class 10, 12 results today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on Saturday, May 14. According to CGBSE, Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 today at 12 PM. The students can check the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. The minimum marks to get pass in the Class 10, 12 exams is 33 per cent. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted in March.

This year, the toppers of the Chhattisgarh Board will get a free helicopter ride. Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.” “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” he added.

The Chhattisgarh Board has also activated a helpline number, the students who are anxious about their results can call toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm to resolve queries. The helpline number will remain active till May 23.

Last year, the pass percentage of the Class 10 exam was 100 per cent, while the pass percentage in Class 12 was 97.43 per cent. For details on Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE 10th, 12th exams, please visit the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.