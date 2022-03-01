Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE class 12 exam will be held from March 2 to 30

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary, class 12 exam from March 2. The class 12 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am.

Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am. The students who will appear in the 12th exam can download the hall ticket from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. They need to use their log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth to download the admit card.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Time Table

March 2- First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

March 4- Second Language: English, English special, English general

March 7- Mathematics (new syllabus)

March 9- New syllabus - history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition, old syllabus - History

March 11- New syllabus - Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 14- Commercial Mathematics

March 16- Geography (New and old syllabus)

March 22- Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service and Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

March 24- New syllabus - Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus - political science

March 25- New syllabus - Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

March 26- Sanskrit

March 29- Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

March 30- Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre