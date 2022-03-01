Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Exam 2022 From March 2; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

  • Home
CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: The class 12 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am

Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE class 12 exam will be held from March 2 to 30
CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary, class 12 exam from March 2. The class 12 exam will be held in a single shift on all exam days, from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am.

Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am. The students who will appear in the 12th exam can download the hall ticket from the official website- cgbse.nic.in. They need to use their log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth to download the admit card.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Time Table

March 2- First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

March 4- Second Language: English, English special, English general

March 7- Mathematics (new syllabus)

March 9- New syllabus - history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition, old syllabus - History

March 11- New syllabus - Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 14- Commercial Mathematics

March 16- Geography (New and old syllabus)

March 22- Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service and Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

March 24- New syllabus - Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus - political science

March 25- New syllabus - Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

March 26- Sanskrit

March 29- Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

March 30- Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2022: Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

  • Carry face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card
  • Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. Students will be frisked while entering the examination centre and any electronic device will not be allowed
  • Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  • Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
