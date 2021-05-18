Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE 10th result 2021 tomorrow at 12 pm (representational)

CGBSE 10th result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 results tomorrow, May 18, at 12 pm. CGBSE will declare the results on the official website, cgbse.nic.in. As many as 4.61 lakh students from the state will get their Class 10 results.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here.



Earlier, the board had to cancel the Class 10 final exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it announced alternative assessment criteria for preparation of results. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments.

“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves,” said VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, in an official statement.

To download the CGBSE 10th result, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials.

The state government had earlier promoted all students without exams, except for students in Classes 10, 12.

Chhattisgarh Class 12 final exams stand postponed. Originally scheduled for April-May, the exams will be held later when the situation improves.

Amid fears of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and central education boards had to postpone and cancel board exams for Classes 10, 12 students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is the only state education board that conducted board exams abd announced results uninterrupted.