Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download

CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The students can download the hall ticket on the official website- cgbse.nic.in from Friday, February 25.

According to the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30. The exams will continue even if a holiday is announced by the state government. However, exam dates may be changed due to COVID-19, the board had earlier said.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in Click on the link- 'Admit cards for High School and Higher Secondary Main Examination 2022 have been issued' Enter your log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth CGBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

CGBSE Class 10 Exam 2022: Important datesheets

March 3: First Language

March 5: Second Language

March 8: Social Science

March 10: Science

March 12: Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third Language

March 23: Music, Drawing and Painting.

The syllabus CG Board exams has been reduced by almost 30 per cent after taking into account that many schools and students could not complete the syllabus due to online learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, as per reports.