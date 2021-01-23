Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates for Classes 10, 12 board examinations on its official website cgbse.nic.in. The Class 10 board exams also called as high school exams will begin on April 15, 2021 and continue till May 1, 2021 and the Class 12 board exams also called as higher secondary school exams will be from May 3 to 24, 2021. The papers will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm at the designated exam centres in pen and paper mode. The final exams for vocational courses will begin on May 3 and continue till May 22, 2021. A separate exam for a diploma in Physical Education will be conducted for those who have chosen this subject.

The first exam for both Classes 10, 12 will be on a language-based subject. Extra 15 minutes have been designated at the beginning of the paper for distributing the sheets and reading the question paper. The practical exams will be held at the respective schools of all the students and if necessary, the exams will be conducted on a weekoff as well. The exam timings might be changed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Physical Education exams will begin on April 15 and continue till April 23, 2021.

Earlier the Chhattisgarh state board had released Classes 10, 12 board admit cards on its website. The examination forms were being submitted by December 15 in online mode.

CGBSE had also provided monthly assignments for Classes 10,12 students to mark them for internal assessment and help them prepare the final exams.