Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Table Here
CGBSE 2023 Board Exams: The 2023 board Class 10 exams will be held between March 2 and March 24, while Class 12 exams will be conducted between March 1 and 31, 2023.
The Chhattisgarh board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for the 2023 annual exams. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023.
The CG board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the CGBSE will conduct the practical exams between January 10 and January 31, 2022. Students will have to appear for their Class 10, and 12 practical exams at their respective schools.
CGBSE Class 10 Time Table 2023
Exam Dates (tentative)
Subjects
March 2, 2023
First Language (Hindi/ Hindi special/ Hindi general)
March 4, 2023
Second Language (English/ English special/ English general)
March 10, 2023
Mathematics
March 13, 2023
Science
March 15, 2023
Vocational courses: Organised Retailing, Information Technology, Automobile, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware.
March 17, 2023
Social Science
March 21, 2023
Third Language (Sanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Oriya)
March 24, 2023
Music (Only for visually impaired); Drawing/ Painting (Only for deaf and dumb)
CG Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023
Exam Date
Subjects
March 1, 2023
First Language: Hindi
March 3, 2023
Second Language: English
March 6, 2023
History, Physics, Business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition
March 11, 2023
Geography, Physics
March 14, 2023
Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology and First Aid
March 16, 2023
Sociology
March 21, 2023
Psychology
March 25, 2023
Mathematics, Computer Application (Arts and Commerce), Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming (Arts), Home Science - Anatomy Physiology and Hygiene, Commercial Mathematics, Industrial Organization
March 27, 2023
Biology, Economics, Elements of Animal husbandry & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science
March 28, 2023
Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service & Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware
March 29, 2023
Sanskrit
March 31, 2023
Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya