  • Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Table Here

Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Table Here

CGBSE 2023 Board Exams: The 2023 board Class 10 exams will be held between March 2 and March 24, while Class 12 exams will be conducted between March 1 and 31, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 4:49 pm IST

Chhattisgarh board 2023 annual exam dates announced for Class 10, 12
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for the 2023 annual exams. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023.

The CG board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the CGBSE will conduct the practical exams between January 10 and January 31, 2022. Students will have to appear for their Class 10, and 12 practical exams at their respective schools.

CGBSE Class 10 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates (tentative)

Subjects


March 2, 2023

First Language (Hindi/ Hindi special/ Hindi general)

March 4, 2023

Second Language (English/ English special/ English general)

March 10, 2023

Mathematics

March 13, 2023

Science

March 15, 2023

Vocational courses: Organised Retailing, Information Technology, Automobile, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware.

March 17, 2023

Social Science

March 21, 2023

Third Language (Sanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Oriya)

March 24, 2023

Music (Only for visually impaired); Drawing/ Painting (Only for deaf and dumb)

CG Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023

Exam Date

Subjects

March 1, 2023

First Language: Hindi

March 3, 2023

Second Language: English

March 6, 2023

History, Physics, Business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition

March 11, 2023

Geography, Physics

March 14, 2023

Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology and First Aid

March 16, 2023

Sociology

March 21, 2023

Psychology

March 25, 2023

Mathematics, Computer Application (Arts and Commerce), Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming (Arts), Home Science - Anatomy Physiology and Hygiene, Commercial Mathematics, Industrial Organization

March 27, 2023

Biology, Economics, Elements of Animal husbandry & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 28, 2023

Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service & Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 29, 2023

Sanskrit

March 31, 2023

Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya

CGBSE Board exam date
