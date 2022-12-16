Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Table Here

Chhattisgarh board 2023 annual exam dates announced for Class 10, 12

The Chhattisgarh board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for the 2023 annual exams. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 2 and March 24, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023.

The CG board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the CGBSE will conduct the practical exams between January 10 and January 31, 2022. Students will have to appear for their Class 10, and 12 practical exams at their respective schools.

CGBSE Class 10 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates (tentative) Subjects

March 2, 2023 First Language (Hindi/ Hindi special/ Hindi general) March 4, 2023 Second Language (English/ English special/ English general) March 10, 2023 Mathematics March 13, 2023 Science March 15, 2023 Vocational courses: Organised Retailing, Information Technology, Automobile, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware. March 17, 2023 Social Science March 21, 2023 Third Language (Sanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Oriya) March 24, 2023 Music (Only for visually impaired); Drawing/ Painting (Only for deaf and dumb)

CG Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2023