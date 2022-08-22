Chhattisgarh Board Announces CGBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022; Direct Link Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supply result 2022

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result for CG Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2022 today, August 22. The CG Board has declared the Supply results 2022 on the official website -- cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their CGBSE Supply result 2022 by entering details like roll number and captcha code.

In CGBSE 10th Supply exam 2022, a total of 35,149 students registered for the exam of which 35,126 students appeared in the exam. As many as 8,036 students passed the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Supplementary exam. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 25.51 per cent while the pass percentage of boys is stood at 20.73 per cent. About 579 students secured 1st division marks, 6,178 students secured 2nd division marks and 1,279 students secured 3rd division marks in CG Board 10th Supply result 2022.

CGBSE 10th Supply Result 2022 Overview

Total number of students registered - 35,149

Total number of students appeared - 35,126

Number of boys appeared - 19,350

Number of girls appeared - 15,776

Number of students pass - 8,036

Overall pass percentage - 22.88 per cent

Pass percentage of boys - 20.73 per cent

Pass percentage of girls -25.51 per cent

CGBSE 10th Supply Result 2022 - Direct Link

In CGBSE 12th Supply exam 2022, about 41,247 students registered for the exam of which 41,236 students appeared in the exam. As many as 15,819 students passed the CG board 12th Supplementary exam. In the Higher Secondary supply result 2022, the pass percentage of girls was 40.97, boys- 35.55 per cent. A total of 1,478 students secured first division, second division- 13,011 students, third division- 1,330 students.

CGBSE 10th Supply Result 2022 Overview

Total number of students registered - 41,247

Total number of students appeared - 41,236

Number of boys appeared - 19,852

Number of girls appeared - 21,384

Number of students pass - 15,819

Overall pass percentage - 38.36 per cent

Pass percentage of boys - 35.55 per cent

Pass percentage of girls - 40.97 per cent

CGBSE 12th Supply Result 2022 - Direct Link