Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Results 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com CG SOS 10th, 12th results declared

CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) announced the Class 10, 12 open school exam results 2022. The CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School exam results 2022 is available on the official websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in. A total of 53.07 per cent cleared the CG SOS High School, Class 10 exam 2022 successfully, while the pass percentage in the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam was 64.03 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys in both the High School and Higher Secondary exams 2022. . Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results Live Updates

In the High School exam result, the girls have secured 56.64 per cent pass percentage, while that of the boys was 50.58 per cent. A total of 5042 students obtained first division, second division- 8,947, third division- 5,245.

In the Higher Secondary exam result 2022, the pass percentage of girls was 66.11 per cent, boys- 62.28 per cent. A total of 15,489 students secured first division, second division- 12,567 students, third division- 6,435 students.

CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link Enter your roll number/application number and date of birth Click on 'submit' CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the CGBSE 10th, 12th open school exams 2022. Around 1.5 lakh students appeared in the CG SOS 10th, 12th exams this year concluded in May.

For details on Chhattisgarh Board Open School results, please visit the websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.