Chhattisgarh: 125 Toppers Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Rewarded With Chopper Ride In Raipur

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: The state and district-wise toppers of Classes 10 and 12 board exams held this year were felicitated and rewarded with a helicopter ride in Raipur today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 4:06 pm IST

Chhattisgarh board 2022 toppers were felicitated and awarded with helicopter rides
Image credit: Shutterstock
Raipur:

At least 125 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations in Chhattisgarh were felicitated and rewarded with a helicopter ride in Raipur on Saturday, an official said. The state and district-wise toppers of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations were given joyrides in a seven-seater helicopter in keeping with the announcement made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the public relations officer said.

This is for the first time that toppers of board examinations were being felicitated in such a unique manner, he said. A felicitation programme was organised at Police Parade Ground here, the official said.

Earlier in May, the Chief Minister had announced that the top 10 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

Expressing gratitude, Varsha Dewangan of Raipur, who bagged the first rank in Raipur and 10th place in Chhattisgarh in the Class 12 board examination, said she was very excited during the ride and it was like a dream come true.

"It was a great pleasure and memorable moment for me to get a helicopter ride, as the place where I come from does not even have proper road connectivity and other facilities," said Devanand Kameti, a meritorious student of Class 10 from Naxalite-hit Narayanpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Chhattisgarh Board
