Chhattisgarh 10th Board Result: Important Points Students Must Know

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Result releasing today

Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exam result will be declared today at 12 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the 10th result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth. Close to 4.5 lakh students will receive their result today.

The official websites may crash after the CGBSE 10th result is announced. Students are advised not to panic and retry after some time.

The board could not conduct Class 10 board exams this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students of Class 10 have been evaluated based on an alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students have been awarded marks on the basis of assignments.

As soon as the CG Board result is announced, the dates of the supplementary exam will be announced. The supplementary exam will be held for those students who were unable to clear the exam this time.

After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Class 10th result, students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.

Students who pass Class 10 will be eligible to take admission in Class 11 and select stream based on the marks scored. This year classes in schools will start late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.