Chennai: Students Permitted To Travel In Suburban Trains From February 15

Students have been permitted to travel in Chennai suburban trains from February 15, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today. The Southern Railway has also issued guidelines in this regard.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 3:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

“Students will now be able to conveniently travel along with the Chennai Suburban Rail Network from 15th February, 2021. Students are requested to adhere to all standard Covid-19 safety protocols,” Mr Goyal tweeted.

Students, both male and female, will be allowed to travel in trains throughout the day, including peak hours.

Students will have to carry valid photo IDs issued by their educational institutions and produce these while purchasing tickets or passes.

During the journey, they will be required to show their IDs, along with tickets, to the ticket examiner for verification, the Southern Railway has said.

Southern Railway has asked students to strictly follow rules and regulations related to COVID-19, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“In view of COVID pandemic situation, Southern Railway has been permitting various categories of passengers in a phased manner in Chennai Suburban services. It may be noted that all women passengers have already been allowed to travel in Chennai Suburban train services throughout the day without time restrictions,” it said.

Education News
