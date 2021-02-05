Chennai Mathematical Institute Entrance Exams To Be Held On June 27

Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) will conduct its entrance exams for the academic session 2021-22 on June 27, 2021. The Institute will upload details about the examination on its official website cmi.ac.in by the end of February, 2021. The registration process will be held in both online and offline modes. The CMI application forms 2021 will be available on the website, in-person at the Institute, and through the post.

Chennai Mathematical Institute offers admissions into various courses including BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Computer Science (three-year course), BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Physics (three-year course), MSc in Mathematics, MSc in Computer Science, MSc in Data Science, PhD in Mathematics, PhD in Computer Science, and PhD in Physics.

CMI will hold a common entrance exam for both BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Computer Science and BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Physics. The candidates can choose any of these subjects during the admission process. Separate entrance exams will be conducted for other courses.

JEST 2021

For PhD in Physics, candidates will have to appear for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST). JEST application window will remain open till February 14, 2021 and the exam will be conducted on April 11, 2021.

Eligibility

The candidates must check the eligibility criteria for each course before starting the application process. The eligibility criteria for each course is -

BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Computer Science: Class 12 or equivalent

BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Physics: Class 12 or equivalent

MSc in Mathematics: Undergraduate degree (BA, BSc, BE, BTech and other equivalent degrees) with a strong background in mathematics

MSc in Computer Science: Undergraduate degree (BA, BSc, BE, BTech) with a strong background in Computer Science

MSc in Data Science: Undergraduate degree (BA, BSc, BE, BTech) with a background in mathematics/statistics/computer science

PhD in Mathematics: BE./B Tech/B Sc(Math)/M Sc (Math)

PhD in Computer Science: BE/B Tech/M Sc (CS)/MCA

PhD in Physics: M Sc (Physics)

Selection process for all the PhD programmes will involve an interview round for all the shortlisted candidates.

The students may also write to admissions@cmi.ac.in for more information.