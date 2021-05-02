CMI 2021 application form released, entrance exam on June 27 (representational)

The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) has started the application process for the August 2021 session admission. Students can apply up to May 31 on the official website, cmi.ac.in. Admissions will be given on the basis of an entrance exam, which is scheduled for June 27. The institute offers seven programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels: BSc (honours) in Mathematics and Computer Science, B.Sc. (honours) in Mathematics and Physics MSc in Mathematics, MSc in Computer Science, MSc in Data Science, PhD in Mathematics, PhD in Computer Science, and PhD in Physics.

“Students with exceptionally good performance in the National Olympiads in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics are exempted from writing the BSc entrance examination...For CMI's PhD programmes, you can also qualify for the interview by writing national level exams such as JEST and NBHM,” the institute said.

For admission to PhD in Physics, qualifying in the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) is a must.

For admission to UG programmes, students must pass Class 12 or equivalent exams. For PG programmes, candidates with a UG degree with a strong background in the concerned subjects can apply.

Details about fees and scholarships are mentioned in the information brochure. For more information, students can write to admissions@cmi.ac.in.