  • Home
  • Education
  • Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) 2021 Applications Released, Entrance On June 27

Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) 2021 Applications Released, Entrance On June 27

The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) has started the application process for the August 2021 session admission. Students can apply up to May 31 on the official website, cmi.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 2, 2021 9:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Chennai Mathematical Institute Entrance Exams To Be Held On June 27
IIM Udaipur: 2020 Batch of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Eighth Convocation Today
IIT Delhi Researchers Have Designed New Drone, Smart Electric Vehicle Charger
University Of Lucknow Announces Summer Vacation Till May 15
Bihar Colleges, Universities To Observe Summer Vacation From Today
COVID-19: DU Teachers' Association Seeks Suspension Of Classes, Exam Cancellation
Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) 2021 Applications Released, Entrance On June 27
CMI 2021 application form released, entrance exam on June 27 (representational)
New Delhi:

The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) has started the application process for the August 2021 session admission. Students can apply up to May 31 on the official website, cmi.ac.in. Admissions will be given on the basis of an entrance exam, which is scheduled for June 27. The institute offers seven programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels: BSc (honours) in Mathematics and Computer Science, B.Sc. (honours) in Mathematics and Physics MSc in Mathematics, MSc in Computer Science, MSc in Data Science, PhD in Mathematics, PhD in Computer Science, and PhD in Physics.

“Students with exceptionally good performance in the National Olympiads in Mathematics, Physics and Informatics are exempted from writing the BSc entrance examination...For CMI's PhD programmes, you can also qualify for the interview by writing national level exams such as JEST and NBHM,” the institute said.

For admission to PhD in Physics, qualifying in the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) is a must.

For admission to UG programmes, students must pass Class 12 or equivalent exams. For PG programmes, candidates with a UG degree with a strong background in the concerned subjects can apply.

Direct link to download application form, information brochure

Details about fees and scholarships are mentioned in the information brochure. For more information, students can write to admissions@cmi.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai Education News PhD Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Cancelled Class 10 Board Exams
CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Cancelled Class 10 Board Exams
CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year
CBSE Class 10 Marks To Be Based On Scores In Tests, Exams Held During The Year
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Expected By Third Week Of June
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result Expected By Third Week Of June
COVID-19: CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Class 10 Board Exams, Results To Be Announced By June 20
COVID-19: CBSE Announces Marking Policy For Class 10 Board Exams, Results To Be Announced By June 20
IIM Udaipur: 2020 Batch of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Eighth Convocation Today
IIM Udaipur: 2020 Batch of MBA Students Conferred Degrees At Eighth Convocation Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................