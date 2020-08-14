  • Home
  • Education
  • Check Status Of Institute Before Taking Admission To Online, ODL Programmes: UGC

Check Status Of Institute Before Taking Admission To Online, ODL Programmes: UGC

A list of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), approved to offer online, open, and distance courses is available at ugc.ac.in/deb, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 4:08 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Queries On Equivalence Of Engineering Degree Nomenclatures Be Resolved At State Level: AICTE
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Adjourned Hearing, To Be Continued On August 18
No Charges For Applying To Colleges In West Bengal, Announces Government
Nearly 67 Lakh Girls Empowered By Kanyashree Scheme: Mamata Banerjee
Independence Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Our National Flag And Anthem
Government School Children In This Maharashtra Village Speak Japanese, Interested In Robotics
Check Status Of Institute Before Taking Admission To Online, ODL Programmes: UGC
Check Status Of The Institute Before Applying: UGC To ODL Students
Image credit: University Grants Commission
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has asked students to check the status of the institute before applying for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online programmes. A list of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), approved to offer online, open and distance courses is available at ugc.ac.in/deb, an official statement said.

The revised academic session for online and ODL programmes will be of 12 months, starting from September-October, 2020, and February-March 2020, UGC said.

Programmes under 11 domains -- Engineering, Medicine, Law, Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing, Architecture, Physiotherapy, Hotel management, Agriculture, Culinary studies, Valuation of Real Estate -- and other programmes that are not permitted by state or any other regulatory body are prohibited to be offered in ODL and online mode, UGC said.

MPhil and PhD programmes are also prohibited to be offered online and ODL mode, UGC said.

UGC further informed that no central, state, private, deemed to be university is permitted to admit students in the ODL and online programmes through franchise arrangement with coaching institutes.

“The learners are advised to verify all details as claimed by the HEI on its official website...in case any deviation by the HEI has been noticed...communicate the same to UGC for necessary punitive actions against the HEI…” UGC said in a statement.

“Please ensure that all activities of the HEI including admission, counselling sessions, contact programmes, programme delivery, examinations are strictly conducted by the HEI within the territorial jurisdiction of the HEI,” the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
University Grant Commission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Queries On Equivalence Of Engineering Degree Nomenclatures Be Resolved At State Level: AICTE
Queries On Equivalence Of Engineering Degree Nomenclatures Be Resolved At State Level: AICTE
Learning During Lockdown: AICTE Instructs PGDM Institutions To Provide Library And Software Facilities
Learning During Lockdown: AICTE Instructs PGDM Institutions To Provide Library And Software Facilities
How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching
How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching
How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
DU Open Book Exam 2020: University Statement Says Students Attempting Exams Successfully
DU Open Book Exam 2020: University Statement Says Students Attempting Exams Successfully
.......................... Advertisement ..........................