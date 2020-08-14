Image credit: University Grants Commission Check Status Of The Institute Before Applying: UGC To ODL Students

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has asked students to check the status of the institute before applying for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online programmes. A list of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), approved to offer online, open and distance courses is available at ugc.ac.in/deb, an official statement said.

The revised academic session for online and ODL programmes will be of 12 months, starting from September-October, 2020, and February-March 2020, UGC said.

Programmes under 11 domains -- Engineering, Medicine, Law, Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing, Architecture, Physiotherapy, Hotel management, Agriculture, Culinary studies, Valuation of Real Estate -- and other programmes that are not permitted by state or any other regulatory body are prohibited to be offered in ODL and online mode, UGC said.

MPhil and PhD programmes are also prohibited to be offered online and ODL mode, UGC said.

UGC further informed that no central, state, private, deemed to be university is permitted to admit students in the ODL and online programmes through franchise arrangement with coaching institutes.

“The learners are advised to verify all details as claimed by the HEI on its official website...in case any deviation by the HEI has been noticed...communicate the same to UGC for necessary punitive actions against the HEI…” UGC said in a statement.

“Please ensure that all activities of the HEI including admission, counselling sessions, contact programmes, programme delivery, examinations are strictly conducted by the HEI within the territorial jurisdiction of the HEI,” the statement added.