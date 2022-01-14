Board Exams 2022: From Bihar To Rajasthan, Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Status

  • Home
2022 Board Exams: Check state-wise status of Class 10, Class 12 board exams scheduled for 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 4:58 pm IST

Board exam 2022: State-wise latest updates
New Delhi:

While several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are holding exams in two phases, many other state boards including Maharashtra and Bihar have already released their 2022 board exam dates. CBSE and CISCE boards are yet to release the term 2 board exam dates.

Madhya Pradesh has today has decided to hold the pre-board exams 2022 in ‘take-home mode’ from January 20, and will be held as per schedule.

Here is the list of state-wise updates on Class 10, Class 12 board exams in 2022

SEBA Class 10 HSLC Exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will start the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC), or Class 10 exams. The HSLC Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin with English on March 15, and will conclude on March 31 with the Language papers.

Bihar Matric, Inter Exams 2022

Bihar Board Matric exam will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. BSEB Inter Exam 2022 will start on February 1 and end on February 14, 2022. BSEB papers will be conducted for three hours and an additional cool off time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates.

RBSE Exams 2022 Class 10, 12

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 3, following COVID-19 guidelines. Date sheets for these exams are likely to be released in the first week of February, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta told Careers360. However, the board has postponed the Class 12 practical exams. The Class 12 Practical exams were slated to be held from January 17.

Maha HSC, SSC Board Exams

Maharashtra HSC, or Class 12, board exams will be conducted from March 4 and April 7 and the SSC, or Class 10, board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 18.

GSEB Exams Class 10, 12

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams between March 28 and April 12, 2022.

Karnataka Board Exams

Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 will begin on March 28 and end on end on April 11, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) said. The board also said that the time table is tentative, which means it may be changed later.

state board exams cbse board exam 2022
