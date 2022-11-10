Chaudhary Devi Lal University Haryana Extends Postgraduate Admission 2022-23 Last Date Till November 14

  • Home
Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (Haryana) has extended the application deadline for postgraduate (PG) admission 2022-23 till November 14.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 6:03 pm IST

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (Haryana)
New Delhi:

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (Haryana) has extended the application deadline for postgraduate (PG) admission 2022-23 till November 14. The candidates who wish to take admission in the colleges affiliated with CDLU Sirsa can register online for the PG programmes through the official website-- cdluadmissions.ac.in.

The announcement has been made by Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, Vice-Chancellor of CDLU Sirsa. "Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Devilal University Sirsa, has extended the last date for admission to various postgraduate courses in colleges for the academic session 2022-23 till November 14, 2022. Students willing to take admission can also apply fresh," reads the DPR Haryana tweet.

CDLU Haryana PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Category Certificate (if any)
  • All Semester/Year wise DMCs combined in one PDF

Direct Link: CDLU Haryana PG Admission 2022 Application Form

CDLU Haryana PG Admission 2022: How To Register Online

  • Visit on the official website-- cdluadmissions.ac.in
  • Click on the 'New Registration' tab and fill in details
  • Complete registration as instructed and upload necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa
