Chaudhary Devi Lal University Haryana Extends Postgraduate Admission 2022-23 Last Date Till November 14

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (Haryana)

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (Haryana) has extended the application deadline for postgraduate (PG) admission 2022-23 till November 14. The candidates who wish to take admission in the colleges affiliated with CDLU Sirsa can register online for the PG programmes through the official website-- cdluadmissions.ac.in.

The announcement has been made by Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, Vice-Chancellor of CDLU Sirsa. "Professor Ajmer Singh Malik, Vice Chancellor of Chaudhary Devilal University Sirsa, has extended the last date for admission to various postgraduate courses in colleges for the academic session 2022-23 till November 14, 2022. Students willing to take admission can also apply fresh," reads the DPR Haryana tweet.

चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के कुलपति प्रोफेसर अजमेर सिंह मलिक ने महाविद्यालयों में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2022-23 के विभिन्न स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए अन्तिम तिथि को 14 नवंबर 2022 तक बढ़ा दिया है। दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी नए आवेदन भी कर सकते हैं। — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) November 10, 2022

CDLU Haryana PG Admission 2022: List Of Documents Required

Photograph

Signature

Category Certificate (if any)

All Semester/Year wise DMCs combined in one PDF

CDLU Haryana PG Admission 2022: How To Register Online