AICTE Asks Institutions To Charge Only For Facilities Provided

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked institutions and colleges affiliated to it to charge only for those facilities that the students are receiving during the period of COVID-19 lockdown. However, it has also directed that institutions can charge the maintenance fee of mess and transport.

The decision to charge for only those facilities which the students have been receiving during the period comes after AICTE received complaints from students and parents that some of the institutions are charging for hostels and transport fees during COVID-19 pandemic when these facilities are altogether not availed by students.

The educational institutions across the country have resorted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process during COVID-19 lockdown. According to the COVID-19 guidelines, issued from time to time, the educational institutions have been closed for physical attendance since the middle of March. According to the new Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock-4 guidelines on reopening of schools, educational institutions and coaching centres, it said that these will continue to remain closed till September 30.

“In view of the above, all Institutions/colleges are strictly advised to charge the fees commensurate with the facilities that they are providing during pandemic and not charge fees for those portions which are not accessible to students during the coming semester; failing which action will be taken as per the prevailing rules,” read an AICTE statement.

Earlier, AICTE has asked technical institutions to return full fee to students who withdraw their names before a stipulated date as decided by the council.