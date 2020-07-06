Change "Illegible" Photo, Signature: Test Agency To NEET Candidates

  • Home
NEET has been postponed to September and on demand from candidates National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application form for correction. Candidates can also change their choice of exam centre.

Updated: Jul 6, 2020 5:12 pm IST

The NEET exams will be held on September 13.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked candidates to submit clear photographs and signature for the medical entrance exam, NEET. The option to change the photograph and signature is open till July 15. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can check their photograph and signature and change it if required. For submitting it online, candidates have to scan the copies and then upload it on the NTA’s website.

“Some of the candidates have uploaded photograph and signature which are illegible; such candidates are also advised to upload clear photograph/ signature of desired specification (as detailed in Annexure-A) to avoid cancellation of their candidature,” the NTA has notified. Details on the specification of photograph and signature is available in the exam notification in Annexure A.

“No change will be accepted through fax/ application including email etc. Those candidates who have sent mails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them,” the notice also reads.

NEET has been postponed to September and on demand from candidates NTA has reopened the application form for correction. Candidates can also change their choice of exam centre.

Along with NEET, engineering entrance exam JEE Main and IIT entrance exam JEE Advanced dates have also been changed. These exams were scheduled to be held in July, however, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 these exams have been rescheduled.

The NEET exams will be held on September 13 while the JEE Main examinations will be conducted between September 1 and September 6. The JEE Advanced or IIT JEE will be held on September 27.

