Chandigarh University Launches Satellite Designing Programme 'CUSAT'

Chandigarh University on May 14 launched the Student Satellite Designing and Training program 'CUSAT' for students in the field of Aerospace Engineering.

The virtual inauguration session of CUSAT was attended by distinguished scientists and professionals of the field, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr YS Rajan, former ISRO Director RM Vasagam, and Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, Program Director of Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan, also known as the Moon Man of India.

Chandigarh University said it has planned to design a multipurpose nano-satellite in 10-12 months which will be launched by the ISRO.

University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said Rs 1 crore will be spent for designing the satellite for which the training of students has already begun. “The establishment of a ground control station for the satellite project is already underway and we are sure to design and launch our own multipurpose satellite within a time frame of 10-12 months."

The training program would include the study of satellite designing, integration of components, testing and simulation of the launch process, collection and analysis of data from the satellite, the university said.

"The students would undergo training under the guidance of former Indian and international space scientists, including scientists from ISRO," added Mr Sandhu.

"Scientists from North India like Kalpana Chawla, Dr Satish Dhawan have made big contributions in the field of space technology and exploration and therefore it is important to educate the young and budding engineers from this part of India about the rich legacy that they have in this field." Dr YS Rajan said in his inaugural address.

Dr Annadurai in his address highlighted that India, which entered into the field of space exploration much later, has carved out a special identity for itself in the international space programme.

"The success of Chandrayan 1 and Mangalyaan missions have significantly positioned India amongst the top countries that have a great success rate in launching satellites and carried out experimental projects. The foundation of Indian space is so strong which can be verified by the fact that many missions of Russia and other nations took 5 or 6 attempts, but India has been successful in just one attempt in the Mangalyaan mission without any international help," he added.

The success of the Indian Space Research Program and ISRO has also opened new economic opportunities that can significantly contribute to the GDP of the country, added Dr Mylswamy Annadurai.

“The training of young students should focus on apprising them with the real-time problems that can be solved with the help of space technology. Satellite to be designed by Chandigarh University should focus on providing and collecting data which can be useful to tackle problems like floods, landslides, drought situation, and underground water conservation....," Prof Vasagam said.