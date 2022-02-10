  • Home
  • Education
  • Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14

Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14

Schools for all classes and coaching institutes in Chandigarh will reopen with full capacity from February 14.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 3:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
Haryana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow; Follow These Covid-19 Guidelines
Odisha Kindergartens, Playschools To Reopen On February 14
Schools In Haryana To Resume For Classes 1 To 9 From February 10
Assam: Student Enrolment In Non-Private Schools Rises During Pandemic
Odisha School Reopening: CM Naveen Patnaik Urges Parents To Encourage Their Children To Attend Classes
Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14
Chandigarh schools to reopen with full capacity
New Delhi:

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced that the schools for all classes and coaching institutes will reopen with full capacity in hybrid mode from February 14.

In an official notification, the administration said, "Schools and coaching institutions will be allowed to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline/online mode) for all classes w.e.f. 14.02.2022."

However, the detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration, separately, it said.

Earlier on January 31, the administration had allowed the higher educational institutions- universities, colleges to reopen from February 1. However, the reopening of colleges is subject to conditions that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and teaching, non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday urged the Centre in Rajya Sabha to immediately reopen all colleges and universities, saying imparting education is getting severely affected due to the Covid pandemic. Making a Zero Hour mention, Jha said students are not getting education for the last almost two years due to closure of educational institutions. He also called for immediately shutting down online colleges and universities.

-With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here
ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Ends Today
IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Ends Today
Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
ICAI Declares CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams; Direct Link Here
ICAI Declares CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................