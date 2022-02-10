Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14

Chandigarh schools to reopen with full capacity

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday announced that the schools for all classes and coaching institutes will reopen with full capacity in hybrid mode from February 14.

In an official notification, the administration said, "Schools and coaching institutions will be allowed to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline/online mode) for all classes w.e.f. 14.02.2022."

However, the detailed order in this regard will be issued by the Secretary Education, Chandigarh Administration, separately, it said.

Schools for all classes and coaching institutes to re-open with full capacity in hybrid mode from Feb 14; Night restrictions lifted. Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden to reopen from Feb 12: Chandigarh Administration pic.twitter.com/gDXjhwK3fn — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Earlier on January 31, the administration had allowed the higher educational institutions- universities, colleges to reopen from February 1. However, the reopening of colleges is subject to conditions that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and teaching, non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday urged the Centre in Rajya Sabha to immediately reopen all colleges and universities, saying imparting education is getting severely affected due to the Covid pandemic. Making a Zero Hour mention, Jha said students are not getting education for the last almost two years due to closure of educational institutions. He also called for immediately shutting down online colleges and universities.

-With PTI Inputs