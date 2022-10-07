  • Home
Chandigarh MBBS Admission 2022: Online Registration For UG Medical Programmes Begins Today

Chandigarh Medical Admission: The medical college will display the list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their categories on October 15.

Updated: Oct 7, 2022 2:02 pm IST

Chandigarh MBBS Admission 2022: Online Registration For UG Medical Programmes Begins Today
Government Medical College and Hospital will start application for UG medical admission

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, has slated to start the online application for admission to MBBS, BDS and BHMS programmes from today, October 7. The gmch.gov.in website will host the application form and prospectus for admission to UG medical seats. The last date for online admission to Chandigarh UG medical programmes is October 12 (5:30 pm). Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2022 can apply online at gmch.gov.in for admission to UG medical seats.

As per the Chandigarh Centralised Medical Admissions schedule, the medical college will display the list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their categories and list of deficient documents or discrepancies on October 15. The candidates will also have the provision to submit documents to address the deficiencies in application. The last date for submitting documents to remove deficiencies is October 18 (3 pm).

The display of final list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their categories is October 22. The Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, will hold two rounds of counselling. The academic session has been scheduled to start on November 15.

