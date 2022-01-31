Chandigarh Allows Reopening Of Colleges, Universities From February 1

Image credit: shutterstock.com The colleges, universities in Chandigarh will be reopened from February 1

The Chandigarh administration on Monday allowed the higher educational institutions- universities, colleges to reopen from February 1. "With effect from February 1, all universities/ colleges and other institutes of higher education/ polytechnics, ITIs and training institutes will be allowed to open following Covid-19 protocols," the release read.

Universities/Colleges and other institutes of higher education shall be allowed to reopen, with certain restrictions & adherence to all #COVID19 protocols, Directorate of Higher Education Chandigarh Administration said in an order pic.twitter.com/e8od9BSpwH — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

All students above 15 years of age should have been vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes. Coaching institutions will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.

The Chandigarh government earlier allowed to to open schools for students of classes 10 to 12 from February 1.

- With PTI Inputs