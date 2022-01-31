Chandigarh Allows Reopening Of Colleges, Universities From February 1

  • Home
Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 8:25 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Chandigarh administration on Monday allowed the higher educational institutions- universities, colleges to reopen from February 1. "With effect from February 1, all universities/ colleges and other institutes of higher education/ polytechnics, ITIs and training institutes will be allowed to open following Covid-19 protocols," the release read.

All students above 15 years of age should have been vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes. Coaching institutions will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated.

The Chandigarh government earlier allowed to to open schools for students of classes 10 to 12 from February 1.

- With PTI Inputs

Chandigarh University, Chandigarh
