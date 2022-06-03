  • Home
  • Education
  • CGSOS Result 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At 12 Noon
Live

CGSOS Result 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At 12 Noon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 3.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 11:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
CGBSE Result 2022 Updates: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, Girls Outshine Boys
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Available Now At Results.cg.nic.in; Direct Link To Check
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Exam Results 2022 Declared; Suman Patel And Sonali Bala Top Class 10
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check
CGSOS Result 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At 12 Noon
Chhattisgarh SOS result Class 10, 12 live updates
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 3. The CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2022 Chhattisgarh board will be announced today at 12 noon for over one lakh students. The CG open school 10th result 2022 and CG open school 12th result 2022 will be made available on the CG SOS result 2022 online websites -- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in. Register here for CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here. 
Browse: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here 
Don't Miss: Top Colleges in Chhattisgarh after 12th. Access Now!

The CG SOS Class 10, 12 open school exams were held in April and May. The Class 10 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the 10th, 12th CG SOS 2022 exams.

CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in
  2. Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link
  3. Enter login credentials including roll number/application number and date of birth
  4. Click on 'submit'
  5. CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

Follow this blog for latest updates on Chhattisgarh State Open School result, official website, toppers and mark sheets.

Live updates

CG SOS 2022 Result Class 10, 12: Follow this blog for latest updates on Chhattisgarh State Open School result, official website, toppers and mark sheets.

11:47 AM IST
June 3, 2022

CG Open School 12th Result 2022

The Chhattisgarh SOS result websites -- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in, will host the CG open school 12th result 2022.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
11:45 AM IST
June 3, 2022

CG Open School 10th Result 2022

The official website where students can check CG open school 10th result 2022 are result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in.


11:41 AM IST
June 3, 2022

CGSOS Result 2022 How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in
  2. Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link
  3. Enter your roll number/application number and date of birth
  4. Click on 'submit'
  5. CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a copy for future reference
11:36 AM IST
June 3, 2022

CGSOS Result 2022 Date And Time

Announcing the CGSOS result 2022 date and time, the board on June 2 said that the Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 State Open School results will be declared today at 12 noon.

cgsos result 2022, cgsos resultCGSOS result 2022 Class 10, 12 date and time

11:25 AM IST
June 3, 2022

Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Result Websites

  1. sos.cg.nic.in
  2. result.cg.nic.in
11:23 AM IST
June 3, 2022

CGSOS Result Today

CG SOS Result 2022: The Class 10, 12 open school exam results will be announced today, June 3 at 12 noon. Read More

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result Chhattisgarh results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10
WBBSE Declares West Bengal Board 2022 Madhyamik Class 10th Result; Direct Link Here
WBBSE Declares West Bengal Board 2022 Madhyamik Class 10th Result; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 Declared; 86.60% Pass, Boys Outperform Girls
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 Declared; 86.60% Pass, Boys Outperform Girls
WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result Shortly
WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result Shortly
.......................... Advertisement ..........................