Chhattisgarh SOS result Class 10, 12 live updates

The Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 3. The CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2022 Chhattisgarh board will be announced today at 12 noon for over one lakh students. The CG open school 10th result 2022 and CG open school 12th result 2022 will be made available on the CG SOS result 2022 online websites -- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in. Register here for CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link

The CG SOS Class 10, 12 open school exams were held in April and May. The Class 10 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the 10th, 12th CG SOS 2022 exams.

CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link Enter login credentials including roll number/application number and date of birth Click on 'submit' CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

