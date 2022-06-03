CGSOS Result 2022 Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At 12 Noon
The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 3.
The Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur (CG SOS) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 exam results for the 2022 board exams today, June 3. The CGSOS 10th, 12th result 2022 Chhattisgarh board will be announced today at 12 noon for over one lakh students. The CG open school 10th result 2022 and CG open school 12th result 2022 will be made available on the CG SOS result 2022 online websites -- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in. Register here for CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link
The CG SOS Class 10, 12 open school exams were held in April and May. The Class 10 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass in the 10th, 12th CG SOS 2022 exams.
CG SOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in
- Click on the CGSOS Class 10, 12 results 2022 link
- Enter login credentials including roll number/application number and date of birth
- Click on 'submit'
- CG SOS 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the result and keep a copy for future reference
Follow this blog for latest updates on Chhattisgarh State Open School result, official website, toppers and mark sheets.
Live updates
CG Open School 12th Result 2022
The Chhattisgarh SOS result websites -- result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in, will host the CG open school 12th result 2022.
CG Open School 10th Result 2022
The official website where students can check CG open school 10th result 2022 are result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in.
CGSOS Result 2022 Date And Time
Announcing the CGSOS result 2022 date and time, the board on June 2 said that the Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 State Open School results will be declared today at 12 noon.
Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Result Websites
- sos.cg.nic.in
- result.cg.nic.in
CGSOS Result Today
CG SOS Result 2022: The Class 10, 12 open school exam results will be announced today, June 3 at 12 noon. Read More