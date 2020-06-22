CGBSE Expected To Announce Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Date Soon

CGBSE result 2020: Chhattisgarh board is expected to announce Class 10th, 12th result date at least a day ahead of the result.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th, 12th result date soon. The latest update on CGBSE result so far has been that it will be declared after June 20. The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE board is expected to notify the Class 10th, 12th result date at least a day ahead of the result.

In 2019, CGBSE announced board exam results on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 68% and for Class 12th it was 78.45%.

Those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks, a board official has said. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

CGBSE had to postpone annual board exams due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The board later cancelled the exams for remaining papers and announced that marks would be given in the cancelled papers on the basis of internal assessment marks.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.