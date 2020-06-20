  • Home
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce board exam results after June 20.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce board exam results after June 20. As per a board official, the result date for both classes 10 and 12 will be announced by June 20. The board result will be released on its official website, 'cgbse.nic.in'.

Chhattisgarh board is expected to notify result declaration date at least a day ahead of the result. This means, students can expect Chhattisgarh 10th result and Chhattisgarh 12th result by next week. Earlier, some reports claimed that CGBSE result will be declared on June 18.

Chhattisgarh Board was among the several education boards that had to postpone annual board exams due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board to postpone exam for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12.

The board later cancelled the exams for remaining papers and announced that marks would be given in the cancelled papers on the basis of internal assessment marks.

According to a CGBSE official, those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

In 2019, CGBSE announced board exam results on May 10. The pass percentage for 10th was 68% and for 12th was 78.45%.

