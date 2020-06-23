  • Home
  • Education
  • CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check

CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 soon. Students can check their Class 10th and Class 12th results at the official website of CGBSE - cgbse.nic.in

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result: Important Points For Students
CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2020 Will Be Out Today At 11 am At Cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Confirms Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result Date
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results' Date Update: Check Here
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Results Not Today, Dates To Be Announced Soon
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results will be announced soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today. The students can check the CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be awarded average marks on the basis of internal assessment on these remaining subjects.

How To Check CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. However, students can also use some private portals to view their CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results. Students checking their Chhattisgarh board results from the private portals can verify and tally their marks on the official website of CGBSE.

To check the CGBSE Class 10th result and CGBSE 12th result on the official website

  • Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

  • Click on the link designated for Class 10th and Class 12th exam results

  • Enter CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th roll numbers

  • Insert the other required credentials

  • Select the ‘Submit’ button

  • View the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th result 2020

To check CGBSE Class 10 result and CGBSE Class 12 result on unofficial websites

  • Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com

  • Select state and exam

  • Register on the websites with roll number and mobile phone number

  • Click submit

  • View and download the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020

In 2019, CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results were announced on May 10. As per reports, 68 percent Class 10 students cleared the Class 10 CGBSE exams and 78.45 percent cleared the Class 12 CGBSE exams last year.

Click here for more Education News
CGBSE 10th results CGBSE 12th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result: Important Points For Students
Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Board Result: Important Points For Students
CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2020 Will Be Out Today At 11 am At Cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2020 Will Be Out Today At 11 am At Cgbse.nic.in
AP Inter Exam: Andhra Pradesh Board Extends Deadline For Reverification Of Papers
AP Inter Exam: Andhra Pradesh Board Extends Deadline For Reverification Of Papers
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
Remaining Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET In July? 10 Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................