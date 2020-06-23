Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results will be announced soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today. The students can check the CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be awarded average marks on the basis of internal assessment on these remaining subjects.

How To Check CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. However, students can also use some private portals to view their CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results. Students checking their Chhattisgarh board results from the private portals can verify and tally their marks on the official website of CGBSE.

To check the CGBSE Class 10th result and CGBSE 12th result on the official website

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link designated for Class 10th and Class 12th exam results

Enter CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th roll numbers

Insert the other required credentials

Select the ‘Submit’ button

View the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th result 2020

To check CGBSE Class 10 result and CGBSE Class 12 result on unofficial websites

Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Select state and exam

Register on the websites with roll number and mobile phone number

Click submit

View and download the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020

In 2019, CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results were announced on May 10. As per reports, 68 percent Class 10 students cleared the Class 10 CGBSE exams and 78.45 percent cleared the Class 12 CGBSE exams last year.