CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020 soon. Students can check their Class 10th and Class 12th results at the official website of CGBSE - cgbse.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today. The students can check the CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be awarded average marks on the basis of internal assessment on these remaining subjects.
How To Check CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results
The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. However, students can also use some private portals to view their CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results. Students checking their Chhattisgarh board results from the private portals can verify and tally their marks on the official website of CGBSE.
To check the CGBSE Class 10th result and CGBSE 12th result on the official website
Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in
Click on the link designated for Class 10th and Class 12th exam results
Enter CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th roll numbers
Insert the other required credentials
Select the ‘Submit’ button
View the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th result 2020
To check CGBSE Class 10 result and CGBSE Class 12 result on unofficial websites
Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com
Select state and exam
Register on the websites with roll number and mobile phone number
Click submit
View and download the CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020
In 2019, CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results were announced on May 10. As per reports, 68 percent Class 10 students cleared the Class 10 CGBSE exams and 78.45 percent cleared the Class 12 CGBSE exams last year.