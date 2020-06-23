Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update

Chhattisgarh board, CGBSE, result will be released today at 11 am.

The Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check the CGBSE result using their roll number and date of birth.

June 23, 10.20 am: Last year, Yogendra Verma had topped in Class 12 with 97.4 per cent and Nisha Patel had topped in class 10 with 99.33 per cent marks.

June 23, 10.10 am: CBSE students in Chhattisgarh will appear for the remaining papers from July 1 to July 15. CBSE result will be released in August.

CGBSE result will be declared at 11 am today

June 23, 10.00 am: Admission to undergraduate programmes will commence after the CGBSE 12th results are out. As per UGC’s direction, this year, new academic sessions in colleges and universities will begin in September. Usually first year degree classes begin in July-August.

June 23, 9.45 am: After the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th result, students can also apply for revaluation of their exam result. Details regarding this will be announced by the Board on its official website.

June 23, 9.40 am: Schools and colleges have remained close in Chhattisgarh and all other states in the country since March 16 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

June 23, 9.30 am: Students should download the CGBSE result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.

June 23, 9.25 am: Last year close to 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12th exam. The board result was announced by the Board Chairman Gaurav Dwivedi and Secretary V K Goyal.

June 23, 9.20 am: The official websites may crash after the CGBSE 10th, 12th result is out. Students need not panic and retry.

June 23, 9.15 am: Marksheet and pass certificate of CGBSE board result will be issued to students later.

June 23, 9.10 am: Those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks, a board official has said. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

June 23, 9.05 am: After the Chhattisgarh board result is out, the admission process for intermediate and degree courses will begin.

June 23, 9.00 am: In 2019, CGBSE announced board exam results on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 68% and for Class 12th it was 78.45%.

June 23, 8.55 am: After the CGBSE result is out, students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

June 23, 8.50 am: The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, at 11 am.

June 23, 8.45 am: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10th, 12th result today.