Chhattisgarh Board results' date will be announced by June 20, says an official.

CGBSE results of Class 10 and Class 12 students of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE will not be released today (June 18). According to a board official, dates for CGBSE 10th results and CGBSE 12th results will be decided by June 20. The Chhattisgarh Board results will be released online at cgbse.nic.in when it is announced. Last year, the CGBSE results were announced on May 10. The results declaration has been delayed due to the preventive measures installed in the state to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Once results are announced, students may able to check their CGBSE results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards.

The Chhattisgarh Board is expected to announce the exact date for announcing the results one day in advance.

The CGBSE, the state level secondary and higher secondary body, had earlier announced that it will not conduct remaining annual exams which were postponed due to CVID-19 situation.

News agency ANI had reported that the board will give marks for the cancelled papers based on the internal assessment.

The CGBSE board exams for some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12 had to be abruptly postponed in March in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases and also due to the subsequent lockdown announced in the country.

According to a CGBSE official, those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks.

Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government had decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a decision in this regard on March 31.

On March 19, the state government shut all schools to prevent the spread of the deadly viral infection.

Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.