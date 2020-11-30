CGBSE To Issue 6 Assignments In 6 months For Classes 10, 12

  • Home
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to issue six assignments to the students of Classes 10 and 12 in the next six months.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 2:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to issue six assignments to the students of Classes 10 and 12 in the next six months. Students will be asked to write these assignments from home and submit it in their respective schools for the academic session 2020-21. Its evaluation will be done by the concerned schools and uploaded on the portal of the board.

Special instructions regarding the assignment by the Board have been issued to the principals of all the schools. The instruction issued to the principals states that for the 2020-21 main examination, students will be required to submit a minimum of four out of six assignments.

Marks will also be given in the main examination on the basis of assignments. Therefore, keeping in mind its importance, the assignments submitted by the students will kept safely for 120 days from the declaration of the result of main examination.

As per the directive, higher authorities will conduct inspection in schools on a regular basis. If the assignment is not found safe at the time of inspection, action will be taken as per rules.

