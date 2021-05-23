CGBSE Class 12 Exams: Chhattisgarh Board To Hold Exams From June 1; Details Here

CGBSE Class 12th exams from June 1 to June 5

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Class 12th exams from June 1. The Class 12 CGBSE exam is scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 5. While the students will be required to take the exams in offline mode, they can appear for the Class 12 board exams from home. The decision to conduct the Class 12 CGBSE exams in offline mode from home has been taken as a one-time measure to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students can write the answers in the answer booklets and submit it to the schools within five days. The students will get the question papers and answer booklets between June 1 and June 5 from the respective exam centres.

If students, an official statement issued in this regard said, are unable to submit the answer booklets within the five days-time, they will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendances while submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres.

The CGBSE statement also said that the board will not accept any answer booklets through posts or any other medium. Students have also been advised to wear masks and follow social distancing rules while visiting the exam centres to submit the answer booklets.

The board on Wednesday had declared the Class 10 examination results based on the internal assessment of the students as no final test was held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said. The students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks will be allowed to sit for the exam next year, a senior official said.