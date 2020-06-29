CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result: Revaluation, Recounting Forms Available Till July 8

Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE revaluation, recounting forms available on www.cgbse.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, has allowed students to apply for recounting, revaluation or to acquire the photocopy of their answer sheets till July 8. The board had released the CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 results on June 23.

CGBSE results were declared later than usual as the evaluation process got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The board had to even cancel certain exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 as they could not be completed before the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 was imposed.

CGBSE, in a notification, said: “The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had announced the High School/Higher Secondary/professional exam 2020 results on June 23 on the board website www.cgbse.in. Candidates can apply for recounting/revaluation/photocopy of answer sheets within 15 days of the publication of results that is until July 8.”

Here are the steps to apply for CGBSE recounting and revaluation.

Step 1: Go to www.cgbse.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number to view your result

Step 3: Click on RT/TV/PC

Step 4: Click on the options that you want to select out of retest, revaluation and photocopy

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Students will be able to see a preview of the request

Step 7: Click on edit to make changes, otherwise click confirm