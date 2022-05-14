CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results At 12 Noon Today; Official Website, Direct Link
CGBSE Result 2022 Live: The Chhattisgarh board will announce the CG Board 10th, 12th results 2022 at 12 noon today. Follow this blog for updates on direct link, marksheets and CG board toppers.
9 Steps To Writing A Good Resume For High School And College Students Read More
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), or CG board, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, May 14. The CG board Class 10, 12 results will be announced today at 12 noon for over 8 lakh students. The cgbse.nic.in official website will host the Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 results today. The CGBSE board has also activated a helpline number to address students’ anxiety before and after the CG Board Class 10, 12 result declaration. Students anxious about their Chhattisgarh board results can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm. This helpline number will remain active till May 23.
Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here
Browse: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Don't Miss: Top Colleges in Chhattisgarh after 12th. Access Now!
As a first, the CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam topper will get a free helicopter ride, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier announced. “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” the Chief Minister while announcing the award for the Chhattisgarh board topper 2022 said.
CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online
- Go to official website -- cgbse.nic.in
- Click on the designated link to access CG Board Class 10, 12 results
- Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
- Submit and view CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2022
Follow this blog for updates on direct link, marksheets and CG board toppers
Live updates
The Chhattisgarh board will announce the CG Board 10th, 12th results 2022 at 12 noon today. Here's How To Check CGBSE Result Online: 1. On the official website -- cgbse.nic.in, click on the designated CG board result link 2. Enter the credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth 3. Submit and view CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2022
CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Today; Toppers Last Year
Last year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 result was declared on July 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.43 per cent. The CG board did not release any list of toppers last year in CGBSE 12th result.
CG Board Class 10 Result Toppers To Get Helicopter Ride
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced rewards for the students who will shine in the Class 10, 12 examinations. According to the Chief Minister, the CG board toppers will be rewarded with 'helicopter rides'. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th CGBSE board exams will be provided with free helicopter rides, Mr Baghel added.
CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2022
The CGBSE result 2022 scheduled to be declared at 12 noon today, May 14, will be announced for over 8 lakh students.
CGBSE Result Class 10, 12 Help Line Number
The board has also activated helpline numbers to address students’ anxiety before and after the CGBSE result 2022 date. Students can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm to resolve queries. This helpline number will remain active till May 23.
CG Board 10th Result 2022 Date And Time
The CGBSE 10th result 2022 will be released today at 12 noon. The CG board result 2022 Class 10 can be accessed on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.
CGBSE 2022 Result Today
CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: According to CGBSE, Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CG Board Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 today at 12 PM. The students can check the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.