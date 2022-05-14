CGBSE Class 10, 12 results at 12 noon today on cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), or CG board, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, May 14. The CG board Class 10, 12 results will be announced today at 12 noon for over 8 lakh students. The cgbse.nic.in official website will host the Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 results today. The CGBSE board has also activated a helpline number to address students’ anxiety before and after the CG Board Class 10, 12 result declaration. Students anxious about their Chhattisgarh board results can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm. This helpline number will remain active till May 23.

As a first, the CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam topper will get a free helicopter ride, the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier announced. “I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” the Chief Minister while announcing the award for the Chhattisgarh board topper 2022 said.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Go to official website -- cgbse.nic.in Click on the designated link to access CG Board Class 10, 12 results Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth Submit and view CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Follow this blog for updates on direct link, marksheets and CG board toppers