CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 Announced On Cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education has announced the result of CGBSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 on January 4, 2021. All those candidates who appeared in Class 10 supplementary examination can check their results at the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

The examination was held between November 28 and December 9, 2020.

Here's the direct link

CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020: How to download

All the candidates who took the examination can download the result by following these steps mentioned below: