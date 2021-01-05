CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 Announced On Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education has announced the result of CGBSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 on January 4, 2021.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 8:43 am IST
Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education has announced the result of CGBSE Class 10 supplementary exam 2020 on January 4, 2021. All those candidates who appeared in Class 10 supplementary examination can check their results at the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
The examination was held between November 28 and December 9, 2020.
CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020: How to download
All the candidates who took the examination can download the result by following these steps mentioned below:
- Go to the official site of CGBSE- cgbse.nic.in.
- Click on CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 link
- A new window will open on the screen.
- Enter your roll number and captcha code.
- CGBSE Class 10 Supplementary result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take its print out for future reference.
Click here for more Education News