CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2020 Starts Today; Details Here

  CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Start Today; Details Here

CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Start Today; Details Here

CGBSE Supplementary Exams 2020: Chhattisgarh Board will conduct the supplementary exams of CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 and D.El.Ed First Year Main Examination from today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 8:12 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:


The CGBSE supplementary 2020 exam will be held from today across the state. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has allowed those candidates who were unsatisfied and have failed the CGBSE High School (Class 10), CGBSE Higher Secondary (Class 12) and the board’s Higher Secondary vocational results to appear for Chhattisgarh Board supplementary exams from today. CGBSE will also begin the first year D.El.Ed exams from today. The CGBSE exams 2020 will be held for around 87,000 students starting today.

As per the CGBSE Class 10th supplementary exam dates, the board will conduct the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 supplementary exams between today, November 28 and December 9 and CGBSE Class 12th exam till December 15. The CGBSE Class 12 vocational supplementary exams will however continue till December 14. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th supplementary exams are scheduled from 1 pm to 4 pm and CGBSE Class 12th supplementary exams and Class 12 vocational supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

CGBSE Supplementary 2020 Admit Card

The board has issued the admit cards for the CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 and D.El.Ed First Year Main Examinations. TheCHBSE admit cards have been sent to respective schools of the students. However, the students taking the CGBSE supplementary and main exams from today can also download the admit cards from the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in.

The admit card has mention of details including the names of candidates, roll numbers, CGBSE exam centres and reporting time. The board has also mentioned exam day guidelines to be followed on the days of CGBSE supplementary Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

CGBSE had announced Class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 23. The CGBSE Class 10 overall pass percentage this year was 73.62 per cent. In Class 12, among the total 2,77,563 students who took the CGBSE exams, 70.69 per cent students have qualified the exam for higher studies.

CGBSE
